Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 8441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Specifically, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $538,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,087 shares of company stock worth $3,817,377.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 437.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 89.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

