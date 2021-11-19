Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage Sells 31,800 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $934,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Aselage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.