Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $80,861,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 814,351 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $46,501,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

