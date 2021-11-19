Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Short Interest Update

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGAN. Benchmark began coverage on Transphorm in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Transphorm from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGAN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. 14,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,969. The company has a market capitalization of $304.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of -2.71. Transphorm has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Analysts predict that Transphorm will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

