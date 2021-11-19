TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $255.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.33), with a volume of 12706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.03).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGL. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.16. The firm has a market cap of £174.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

