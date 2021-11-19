Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock.

Shares of TGA opened at GBX 310.04 ($4.05) on Tuesday. Transglobe Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 358.35.

Transglobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

