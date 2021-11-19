Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock.
Shares of TGA opened at GBX 310.04 ($4.05) on Tuesday. Transglobe Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 358.35.
Transglobe Energy Company Profile
See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Transglobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transglobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.