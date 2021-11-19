Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Traeger stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70. Traeger has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

