Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.82.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 185.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,777 shares of company stock worth $16,541,741. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

