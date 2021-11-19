Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 1.9% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,398,062 shares of company stock valued at $149,686,255 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.08 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

