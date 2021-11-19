Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in American Tower were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,705 shares of company stock valued at $476,767 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $260.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.17. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Argus boosted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.