TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.43.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.7843 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

