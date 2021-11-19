Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 38.1% in October

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period.

Shares of NDP opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

