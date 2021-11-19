Toast (NYSE:TOST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.22

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.22 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 78716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $24,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

