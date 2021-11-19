TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the October 14th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 588,303 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,728,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

Shares of TLG Acquisition One stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. TLG Acquisition One has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.