TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.10. 9,466,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,525. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $76.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TJX Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of TJX Companies worth $591,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

