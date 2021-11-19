TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a top pick rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,555,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $565,918,000 after buying an additional 474,984 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.