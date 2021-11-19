TigerCash Market Capitalization Achieves $745,216.83 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $745,216.83 and approximately $5.14 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.41 or 0.00857613 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

