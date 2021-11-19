Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 49.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $108.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

