Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 128.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 210,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -545.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

