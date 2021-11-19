Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.