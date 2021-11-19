Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.98 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,808 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 335.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $96.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

