Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,528 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:CIM opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

