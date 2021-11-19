Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

THXPF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,697. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.