Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
THXPF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,697. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.00.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
