Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of THX stock opened at GBX 20.40 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02. Thor Explorations has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.64. The company has a market capitalization of £128.90 million and a PE ratio of -21.56.
