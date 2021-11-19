Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of THX stock opened at GBX 20.40 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02. Thor Explorations has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.64. The company has a market capitalization of £128.90 million and a PE ratio of -21.56.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

