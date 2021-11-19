Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,779,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,898,000 after buying an additional 451,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after buying an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $639.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,094. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $651.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $252.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

