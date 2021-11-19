THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.86 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $204,061.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

