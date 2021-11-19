The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DIS opened at $153.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.49 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $140.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.41.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
