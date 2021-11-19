The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $153.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.49 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $140.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

