The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

