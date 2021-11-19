The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.05

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.05 and last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 9801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGPYY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

