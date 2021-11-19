The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 176.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 484.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

