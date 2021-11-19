The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 134 ($1.75).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £668.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.76. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 53.15 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.