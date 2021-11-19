The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.44. The company had a trading volume of 142,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,839. The company has a market cap of $356.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $148.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.29 and its 200 day moving average is $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,513 shares of company stock worth $49,251,789. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

