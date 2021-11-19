The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. 15,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,137. The New Ireland Fund has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

