The Home Depot, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $15.40 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $15.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of HD opened at $405.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $406.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

