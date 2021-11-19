The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€345.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €333.47 ($392.31).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €282.50 ($332.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €279.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €294.21. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

