The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €45.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.11 ($47.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

