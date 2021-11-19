The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €45.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.11 ($47.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.