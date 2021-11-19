The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.570-$2.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.670 EPS.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,424. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The GEO Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The GEO Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

