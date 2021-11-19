The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.570-$2.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.670 EPS.
Shares of GEO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,424. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The GEO Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The GEO Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
