The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells $53,440.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $53,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of GCV stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
