The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells $53,440.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $53,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GCV stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 38,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 467,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 14.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

