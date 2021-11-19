The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Major Shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp Sells 2,000,000 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $347.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $356.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

