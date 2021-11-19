The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

Shares of BA stock opened at $227.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.22. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.