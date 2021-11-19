TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Get TFI International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.28.

TFI International stock opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.