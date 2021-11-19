Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 573.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53,613 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $69,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 127.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 422,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after buying an additional 236,183 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 302.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 88,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

