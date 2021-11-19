Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 97.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $85,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TXT opened at $75.25 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

