Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.80.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.88. The company had a trading volume of 298,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $113.14 and a 52-week high of $189.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.