Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 20th

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by 69.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.15. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $113.14 and a 1 year high of $189.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.