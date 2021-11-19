Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,468,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,540,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 362,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $164.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average is $148.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $166.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

