Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.27 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $32.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

