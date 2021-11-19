Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the October 14th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

VIV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 2,514,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 694,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 41,677 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $283,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 27.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

