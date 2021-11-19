Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $325.34

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $325.34 and last traded at $325.59, with a volume of 1831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $329.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 687.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 122.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

