Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $215.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.70.

NYSE TDOC opened at $124.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 45.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,746,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

